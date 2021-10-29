DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $625.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up from $630.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.20.

DXCM stock opened at $570.32 on Friday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

