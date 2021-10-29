Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $211.75

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $211.75, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $20.00 dividend. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.78%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

