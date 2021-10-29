Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lifted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

