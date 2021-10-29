DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Up 1,780.0% in October

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,780.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DHHC opened at $9.73 on Friday. DiamondHead has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.