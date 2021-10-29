DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) were up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.95 and last traded at $220.95. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSRLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.38.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

