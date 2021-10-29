Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Digerati Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.39.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
