Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.