Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $161.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

NYSE DLR opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

