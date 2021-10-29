Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.42 Million Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.45 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.