Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 52,541 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

