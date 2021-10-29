Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.27. Approximately 3,839,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,565,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

