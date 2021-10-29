Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Sells $396,576.00 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.85. 2,543,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

