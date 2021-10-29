DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

