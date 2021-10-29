DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given New 205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 195.00 to 205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

