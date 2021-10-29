Dollar General (NYSE:DG) versus Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Critical Review

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dollar General alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dollar General and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 1 2 15 1 2.84 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dollar General presently has a consensus target price of $243.58, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Dollar General.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 7.52% 38.90% 9.86% Tuesday Morning 0.43% 52.19% 7.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Dollar General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $33.75 billion 1.53 $2.66 billion $10.62 20.80 Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.29 $2.98 million ($0.74) -3.12

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dollar General beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.