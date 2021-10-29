Dorian LPG (LPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $479.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorian LPG stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Dorian LPG worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.