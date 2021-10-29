DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.35. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.