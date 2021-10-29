Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $169.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.07. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.