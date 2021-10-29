DragonVein (DVC) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $43,908.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,165.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.11 or 0.00947644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00266510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00235171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.