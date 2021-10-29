Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWXF remained flat at $$13.20 during midday trading on Friday. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

Draper Esprit Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

