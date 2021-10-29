Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

DRQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 269,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.50.

DRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dril-Quip stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Dril-Quip worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

