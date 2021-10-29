Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) vs. Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Head to Head Review

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Driven Brands and Mister Car Wash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $904.20 million 5.65 -$4.20 million $0.41 74.49 Mister Car Wash $574.94 million 9.26 $60.40 million N/A N/A

Mister Car Wash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Driven Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Mister Car Wash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Driven Brands and Mister Car Wash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 3 7 0 2.70 Mister Car Wash 0 3 5 0 2.63

Driven Brands currently has a consensus target price of $37.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Mister Car Wash has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Mister Car Wash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Driven Brands and Mister Car Wash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands N/A N/A N/A Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. It also distributes a range of automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets, as well as offers automotive training services. As of December 26, 2020, it operated 4,227 company-operated, franchised, and independently-operated stores under the Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, MAACO, CARSTAR, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, ABRA, Fix Auto, and Uniban brand names. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc. provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

