Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $80.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $74.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

