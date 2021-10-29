Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.41.

NYSE:DT opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 285.09, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 66.5% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 594,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 237,542 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

