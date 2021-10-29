e-Gulden Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $149.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00311213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000077 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,950 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,688 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.