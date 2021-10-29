Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Critical Comparison

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.34% 12.80% 1.50% Flushing Financial 20.03% 11.83% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Flushing Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $98.72 million 1.55 $21.21 million $3.11 7.25 Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.76 $34.67 million $1.70 14.44

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

