Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.49 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.