Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report $88.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.29 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $338.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $360.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.11 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $587.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 216,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $94,652,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

