East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

