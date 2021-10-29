EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.01-$6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

EGP traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.84. 263,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $201.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

