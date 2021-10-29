Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE ETV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
