Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ETV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 313.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 262,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 42.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.