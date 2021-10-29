eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.

EBAY opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,481,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

