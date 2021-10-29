eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $84.00 at Wolfe Research

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

