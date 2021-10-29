Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after purchasing an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $446.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.