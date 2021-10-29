Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $68,699,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 148.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day moving average of $352.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $411.18. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

