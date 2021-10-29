Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

