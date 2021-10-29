Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Envista by 9.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

