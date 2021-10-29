Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

BBBY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

