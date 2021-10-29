EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0041 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 11% lower against the dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

