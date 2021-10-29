Edward B. Cloues II Buys 1,950 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.63.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

