Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $446,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.32. 14,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,751. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

