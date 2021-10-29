Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.84.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.