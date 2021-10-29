Egretia Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Egretia has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.