Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.25 on Monday. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

