Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.