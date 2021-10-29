Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the September 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 240.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 176,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.