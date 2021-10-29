EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.150 EPS.

EME traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.85. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

