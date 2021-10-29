Eminer Tops One Day Volume of $623,013.00 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $623,013.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

