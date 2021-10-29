Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Trading Down 0.2%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 558 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

