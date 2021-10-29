Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.24

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.