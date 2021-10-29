Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08-5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.230-$4.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,659. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

